Timur Ivanov asked to be released from pretrial detention for positive references

The defense of former Deputy Minister of Defense of Russia Timur Ivanov asked the court to soften his preventive measure, RIA Novosti reports, citing official court documents.

The defense pointed to Ivanov’s characterization

The defense asked the court to soften the measure of restraint for the former deputy defense minister, pointing to his positive service references. In addition, the lawyers appealed to Ivanov’s permanent place of residence and strong social ties.

The accused Ivanov T.V. and his defense attorneys objected to satisfying the investigator’s motion… They asked to take into account the presence of a permanent place of residence, an exclusively positive character reference court documents

The lawyers recalled that Ivanov’s passport is in the personnel department at his place of service, and he himself is “a direct participant in the SVO and is under sanctions from all countries of the world.” Therefore, they called for choosing a preventive measure that is not associated with complete isolation from society. In particular, this refers to house arrest.

Earlier, Ivanov asked to be released from the pretrial detention center as a veteran. However, the court rejected his request.

The court confirmed the fact of the bribe transfer

The court confirmed the bribe imputed to Ivanov, using tax data. Involvement in it was also proven by the attached materials “with the results of operational and investigative activities, state contracts and agreements for the performance of contract and subcontract work, protocols of inspections of objects and documents.”

1,185 billion rubles is the amount of the bribe that Ivanov is accused of

However, the charges against Ivanov and businessman Sergei Borodin may be changed. The investigation period has been extended until September 23 to complete the examination of the seized items.

Such items include electronic storage media and documents. In addition, the investigation intends to “require information about connections between subscribers and subscriber devices using the subscriber numbers of the accused.”

Ivanov himself stated that there was no criminality in his actions.

Ivanov stated that there is no evidence in his case of involvement in the receipt of a bribe on an especially large scale. He called his actions “the result of civil-legal relations.” Ivanov’s defense also made a similar statement.

The former deputy defense minister also refused to make a plea deal. “He insists on his innocence,” a law enforcement source told TASS.

Ivanov is accused of taking a bribe of 1.185 billion rubles. He was detained at his workplace and arrested in late April. Ivanov was charged under Article 290 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation – “Receiving a bribe on an especially large scale.”