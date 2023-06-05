The helicopters will gradually replace old Cougar-type aircraft from 2028, writes State Secretary Christophe van der Maat (Defence) in a letter to the House of Representatives.

Gilze-Rijen Air Base will be the home base of the new aircraft, as is the case with their predecessors. Van der Maat says that the special forces can be deployed in more ways thanks to the new helicopters. The H225M Caracal is preferred over models from other manufacturers due to its spacious cabin and long reach.

The old Cougar helicopters have been used by the Ministry of Defense for 27 years now and have never had a major overhaul in that time. “This was partly due to changing insights into keeping the device in use,” the ministry writes in a press release. Thanks to an improvement process, the lifespan of the devices has been extended by twelve years until 2030.

Check out our most viewed news videos in the playlist below: See also Murder of daughter of ultra-nationalist Dugin makes Russians nervous

#Defense #buys #fourteen #helicopters #special #forces #costs #billion #euros