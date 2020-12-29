D.he House of Representatives has overruled incumbent President Donald Trump’s veto on the defense budget. In a vote in the Congress Chamber on Monday (local time), the necessary two-thirds majority was achieved. Trump’s Republicans also opposed the president in large numbers in the vote. Should the Senate also vote against Trump’s line in a next step, this would mean that Congress would overturn a veto for the first time in his term of office. The President had refused to sign the legislative plans because of a dispute over the regulation of online platforms and a possible renaming of military bases.

The legislative package on the defense budget comprises more than 4,500 pages and provides for a budget of around 740 billion dollars (611 billion euros). As is customary in America, the package also deals with numerous regulations that are not directly related to the financing of the armed forces.

Withdrawal of soldiers from Germany

Among other things, the draft stipulates that the massive withdrawal of soldiers from Germany planned by Trump will be blocked for the time being. It states that the Secretary of Defense must submit a report to Congress to determine whether such a withdrawal would be in the national interest of the United States. At the earliest 120 days later, the number of American soldiers stationed in the Federal Republic may fall below the limit of 34,500. The draft also provides for threatened sanctions against the German-Russian Baltic Sea pipeline Nord Stream 2 to be expanded.

The defense budget was passed with bipartisan support for 59 years in a row – this year too. However, Trump braced himself against the decision and vetoed it last Wednesday (December 23). In support of this, he stated in a letter to the House of Representatives that the law was contrary to his government’s foreign policy and national security.

MPs from both parties had campaigned in the chamber before the vote on Monday to continue supporting the bill despite Trump’s objections. “It’s exactly the same bill, not a comma changed,” said Republican Mac Thornberry.

Does Trump want revenge on online platforms?

Trump had criticized, among other things, that the law would not regulate online platforms more closely. He had wanted Congress to change what is known as Section 230, which protects online platforms from being held responsible for content published by their users. Trump called the ruling “a serious threat to national security and the integrity of the elections”. Critics, in turn, accuse Trump of only wanting revenge on Twitter and Facebook, as they had warned him about the corona crisis and alleged fraud in the presidential election.

In addition, Trump criticized the renaming of several military bases, which was promoted after protests against racism.

Regarding the plans to legally limit the withdrawal of soldiers from Afghanistan, South Korea and Germany, which he ordered, Trump wrote that this was not only bad policy, but also unconstitutional. According to the constitution, the president is commander-in-chief of the armed forces. The decision as to how many soldiers should be deployed where is therefore his.

Eight vetoes against Congress

In his almost four-year term in office, Trump had previously vetoed legislative plans from Congress eight times. However, in none of these cases had the necessary two-thirds majority been achieved in the parliamentary chambers to override his veto. The Democrats have a majority in the House of Representatives and the Republicans in the Senate.

Trump lost the presidential election on November 3rd against the Democrat Joe Biden. Trump refuses to admit defeat. Biden is to be sworn in on January 20th. Until then, Trump is still in office with all rights.