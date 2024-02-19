Defense | Australia plans to increase its defense with a budget of almost 7 billion

The defense minister described the increase in the fleet's capacity as the largest since the end of World War II.

Australia announced a new defense budget on Tuesday, which includes, among other things, a plan worth about 6.5 billion euros for the coming ten-year period. It includes, for example, 26 battleships instead of the current 11.

Minister of Defense Richard Marles described the increase in naval capacity as the largest since the end of World War II.

The plan would increase Australia's defense spending to 2.4 percent of gross domestic product, exceeding the two percent target set by NATO.

The announcement was made after China and Russia, among others, have reported on the massive amount of money invested in defense.