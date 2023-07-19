AWhen the presiding judge announced the verdict, many relatives in the audience seats in the courtroom were stunned. “Oh my God” says a family member and starts to cry. The 4th Criminal Chamber of the Frankfurt Regional Court sentenced former criminal defense attorney Benjamin D. to seven years and nine months in prison this afternoon. The accused shakes his head briefly and laughs when he hears the sentence.

The 46-year-old D. had helped a former client transport drugs from Spain to Germany using a bogus trucking company. He himself was mainly responsible for customer acquisition and loading the trucks. The judges are also convinced that D. was guilty of attempting to participate in a crime: First, because he tried to buy his own bogus trucking company to transport drugs, and second, because he also sought deals in cocaine. However, neither was ever implemented. Chat messages found on D’s crypto smartphone were decisive for the judges’ assumption. The court also convicted him of money laundering: D. had kept cash in his office for strangers from the milieu and, according to the criminal court, knew that it came from illegal transactions.

According to the court, going into hiding cannot be ruled out

The court also ordered placement in a rehabilitation center, partly because D. had a tendency towards excessive drug use. In addition, he has shown in recent years that he is unstable. “Anyone who becomes weak as a lawyer just because a big number from the criminal milieu asks them to work with them can only be described as unstable,” said the presiding judge, adding: “Especially since, as a defense attorney, you also know what’s on you However, D. must first start a prison sentence of one year and ten months, from which eight months in custody will be deducted.

D. must also remain in custody because the Chamber believes that there is still a risk of absconding. Because he has family abroad, but also contacts in the criminal milieu, going into hiding cannot be ruled out.

Damage to trust in the judiciary

The verdict, said the presiding judge, was difficult for the chamber: “How should someone be punished with whom you had a collegial relationship and who was always nice?” D. had largely admitted the allegations a month after his arrest. At that time he had not yet had access to the files. However, the chamber assessed the fact that D. had a high level of criminal energy and that he committed the crimes as an “organ of the judiciary” as aggravating the punishment. In doing so, he had caused particular damage to the judiciary and abused the trust that the state had placed in him.







The public prosecutor’s office had called for nine years in prison for D. in their plea. The defense had not committed to a sentence, but considered the sentence requested by the prosecution to be too high and asked for a “reasonable total custodial sentence”. The verdict is not yet legally binding. The public prosecutor’s office already waived appeals at the end of the verdict, the defense abstained.