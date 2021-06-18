The Defense Attachés from 16 countries paid a visit to the Navantia Shipyard in Cartagena on Tuesday with the aim of knowing the submarine S-81 ‘Isaac Peral’, under construction for the Spanish Navy that has just started its port tests. Specifically, the shipyard was visited by representatives accredited in Spain by Germany, Saudi Arabia, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, the United States, France, Indonesia, Italy, Poland, South Africa, Thailand, Tunisia, Ukraine and Vietnam, invited by Navantia and the Ministry of Defense, through Oficaex (Office of Foreign Support).

During the visit, the guests learned first-hand about the capabilities and technological developments of Navantia in its programs for the Spanish Navy. Together with the S-80, built in the Cartagena Dock, they have been able to observe the F-110 frigate through a virtual model that shows some of its innovations, such as the Integrated Services system (SSI) or the digital twin.

They have also known the Virtual Design Center (CDV), which allows you to see the submarine’s characteristics in 3D. Regarding the S-81, it has been reported on the current status of the project, as well as possible future innovations. The technological aspects and the associated industrial and security base have been the aspects that have aroused the most interest.

In addition, the international Defense representatives received information on the digital transformation process carried out by Navantia as a strategic company to become an international benchmark in technology, safety and leading services in the naval field and its ability to drive growth, employment and technological capacity wherever it operates.

In the case of Cartagena, Navantia contributes 6.7% of industrial employment (around 6,000 people between direct, indirect and induced employment) and 0.9% of total employment in the Region of Murcia. In addition, it generates 6.4% of the Gross Value Added (GVA) and 0.8% of the regional GDP. In Spain as a whole, Navantia’s contribution to employment is estimated at 22,700 people and more than 1,000 million euros to the national GDP.

After the visit to the shipyard, the delegation went to the arsenal of the Spanish Navy where they visited the S80 simulators, both the platform and the tactical operations and were able to see in first person the way in which the Spanish Navy and Navantia are training, jointly, the future crews of the S-80 class.