Ministry appointed 9 other temporary military personnel to act in the audits after one of them was excluded by fake news

The Ministry of Defense sent a new official letter to the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) requesting a period of one week to inspect the source codes of the ballot boxes, in addition to indicating 9 other names to act in the audit process.

The initial deadline is for the military group to finish the audits on Friday (12.Aug.2022), but Minister Paulo Sérgio Nogueira asked that the completion date be extended to 19 August due to the “need to have specific knowledge” about programming language.

The new names indicated are temporary and the team that will represent the military during the elections should not undergo any further changes.

Before, the 2022 election monitoring group consisted of 10 members of the Armed Forces, but Army Colonel Ricardo Sant’Anna was excluded by the TSE for spreading false information about the Brazilian electoral system on social media.

The Court gave the Defense the possibility to indicate a new name for Sant’Anna’s replacement. The information that the colonel would have released false information about the elections was published by the news portal metropolises . According to the vehicle, among other publications, the military shared a video that compares voting to buying a lottery ticket.

The room with access to the source code has been open since October 2021. Consultation can be made by the entities responsible for monitoring the elections, including the Armed Forces. Another 8 entities have already requested access since last year.