Lawyers for Bolsonaro’s former assistants say detention is unnecessary after testimonies given to the PF

The defense of Lieutenant-Colonel Mauro Cid, former adjutant of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), asked on Saturday (2.Sep.2023) the revocation of his arrest to the STF (Federal Supreme Court). As shown the Power360, the military’s surroundings believe there is no reason to keep him detained after the last testimonies to the PF (Federal Police). Cid has been in jail since May 3 for allegedly inserting false data into vaccine cards.