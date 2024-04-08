The deputy's lawyers dispute whether the STF would have jurisdiction to judge the case; the commission analyzes the arrest on wednesday

The defense of the federal deputy Chiquinho Brazão (no party-RJ) asked this Monday (April 8, 2024) that the Chamber of Deputies revoke the congressman's arrest. The lawyers for the person accused of being one of those responsible for the murder of councilor Marielle Franco (Psol-RJ) and driver Anderson Gomes sent the request to the CCJ (Constitution and Justice Commission) of Casa Baixa. Here's the complete of the memorial sent to the collegiate (PDF – 3 MB).

On the 4th (April 10), the CCJ must vote the arrest of Chiquinho Brazão. Afterwards, the plenary must validate the vote. On March 26, before the Easter holiday, the commission could not reach an agreement on the arrest of the deputy and postponed the vote.

Chiquinho Brazão was arrested on March 24 of this year by order of STF (Supreme Federal Court) minister Alexandre de Moraes. He and his brother, TCE-RJ (Rio de Janeiro State Audit Court) counselor Domingos Brazão, are accused of ordering Marielle's death.

The STF established the thesis that the privileged forum, used in the case of Brazão, applies only to crimes committed while in office and “related to the functions performed”.

The deputy's defense questions whether the Court would have the prerogative to prosecute and judge the case, since the crime in which the congressman is accused took place in 2018. At the time, Chiquinho was a councilor in Rio de Janeiro.

“From the Federal Police’s own narrative, adopted by the decision of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, it is clear that the criminal facts attributed to Francisco [Chiquinho] Coat of Arms were not committed during the exercise of the current mandate of federal deputy”says the order.

When decreeing the arrest, Moraes justified that there were attempts to obstruct the investigation when Chiquinho Brazão was already a deputy.

For the defense, the Court made a broad interpretation of the privileged forum. “In effect, if the arrest was ordered by an incompetent authority, it must be considered illegal and immediately relaxed”says the document sent to the CCJ.

The 1988 Brazilian Constitution states that a federal deputy or senator “they cannot be arrested, except in the act of committing a non-bailable crime”. Chiquinho Brazão's defense says that there is no representation from the PF (Federal Police) and the decision of the STF “any blatant”.

“The only non-bailable crimes investigated are the homicides of victims Marielle and Anderson, which date back to March 2018. There is no state of indictment that, in relation to such crimes, justifies the arrest of Francisco Brazão 6 years after the fact”declare the deputy’s lawyers.