Friday, June 30, 2023
Defense and Justice vs. Millionaires, LIVE: the locals surprise and win 2-0

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 30, 2023
in Sports
Defense and Justice vs. Millionaires, LIVE: the locals surprise and win 2-0

Millionaires vs. Defense and Justice

Millionaires vs. Defense and Justice

Photo:

Nestor Gomez – WEATHER

Millionaires vs. Defense and Justice

They meet at the end of the group stage in the Copa Sudamericana.

Millionaires debuts its Colombian soccer champion sign in a key challenge of a visit to Defense and Justice of Argentina, in an attempt to obtain a place in the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana (7 pm ESPN TV).

The blue team is second in their group, F, and if they win their match, they will advance as first; if they tie, they are second and go to the playoffs, and if they lose, they risk being eliminated.

Minute by minute

