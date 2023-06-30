Defense and Justice vs. Millionaires, LIVE: the locals surprise and win 2-0

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Millionaires vs. Defense and Justice
Nestor Gomez – WEATHER
Millionaires vs. Defense and Justice
They meet at the end of the group stage in the Copa Sudamericana.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Millionaires debuts its Colombian soccer champion sign in a key challenge of a visit to Defense and Justice of Argentina, in an attempt to obtain a place in the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana (7 pm ESPN TV).
The blue team is second in their group, F, and if they win their match, they will advance as first; if they tie, they are second and go to the playoffs, and if they lose, they risk being eliminated.
Minute by minute
SPORTS
More sports news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Defense #Justice #Millionaires #LIVE #locals #surprise #win
Leave a Reply