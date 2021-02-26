Defense and Justice receives the Patronato de Paraná, in a match valid for the third date of Zone B of the Professional League Cup.

The match will be played from 7.15pm at the Norberto Tomaghello stadium, in Florencio Varela, with refereeing by Andrés Merlos and transmission of the Fox Sports cable signal.

The “Halcón de Varela” fell 2-1 against Lanús on the last date and is in fifth position with three points, after the 3-2 victory in the tournament debut against Huracán.

Patronato, meanwhile, has fallen 1-0 against Independiente and is in last place without units, like Sarmiento and Newell’s Old Boys.

– Probable formations – Defense and Justice: Ezequiel Unsain; Franco Paredes, Adonis Frías, Néstor Breitenbruch and Emanuel Brítez; Francisco Pizzini, Enzo Fernandez, Valentín Larralde and Eugenio Isnaldo; Walter Bou and Braian Romero. DT: Sebastián Beccacece.

Board of Trustees: Matías Ibáñez; Leandro Marín, Dylan Gissi, Oliver Benítez and Gustavo Canto; Franco Leys, Damián Lemos, Nahuel Canteros and Juan Barinaga; Faustino Dettler and Lautaro Comas. DT: Iván Delfino.

Referee: Andrés Merlos Cancha: Norberto Tomaghello, Defense and Justice.

Start time: 7.15pm TV: Fox Sports.