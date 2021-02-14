Defense and Justice, brand new champion of the South American Cup and with the debut of Pablo De Muner as DT instead of Hernán Crespo, will be local to Huracán this afternoon in a match in Zone B of the Professional League Cup.

The match will be played at the Norberto Tomaghello stadium, in Florencio Varela, from 5:10 p.m., with the refereeing by Fernando Echenique and television by Fox Sports.

Defense and Justice will be directed by Pablo De Muner (former player of Argentinos, Deportivo Merlo, Boca Unidos, Barracas Central and San Martín de Tucumán) but it is possible that the future coach will be Jorge Almirón, who resigned in the last hours at Elche in Spain and could redirect the “Falcon”.

Hurricane, led by Israel Damonte, has no reinforcements and from a political point of view is going through a hectic moment with the postponement of the elections from 7 to 21 of the current one.

In this contest, the points will have value for the average even though there are no relegations and the Globe, among the 26 teams that will play the tournament, barely surpasses Colón, Godoy Cruz and the promoted Platense and Sarmiento, so it needs points to leave from the risk area.