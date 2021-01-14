There was no miracle for Defense and Justice, who drew 4-4 with Aldosivi and he had to beat him by at least six goals difference to qualify for the final of the Complementation Phase of the Maradona Cup. So, Rosario Central will be Velez’s rival this Saturday, in San Juan.

It was a great match that Defensa and Aldosivi played (with Favio Fernández as interim coach after the resignation of Guillermo Hoyos) on the Arsenal court. It was also an absurd game: those led by Hernán Crespo played the first semifinal of the Copa Sudamericana last Tuesday and define this Saturday in Florencio Varela against Coquimbo Unido of Chile. Then, the Falcon jumped onto the field with a team full of substitutes, giving clear advantages over Central, who was comfortable waiting for the definition.

Both teams were released by not having so much at stake. Attack for attack was synonymous with goal for goal, with numerous errors from the defenses. From a corner the Mar del Plata team took advantage with a header from Mario López. And a few minutes later, Malcom Braida took advantage of an oversight by Walter Acevedo and scored the 2-0. It was 25 minutes into the first part and the feeling was that the visit was closer to the third than Crespo’s of the discount.

But Miguel Merentiel he drew a great goal with a powerful and distant shot from 25 meters and the game changed. In a lethal counter, Washington Camacho defined the empty goal after the qualification of Juan Villagra. And in the second final, Merentiel took advantage of a rebound from Ingolotti and played soft for 3-2. The 24-year-old Uruguayan striker, it should be said, was one step ahead.

In the plugin, Merentiel scored his third goal of the afternoon and he won at least a few minutes in the return against Coquimbo. Crespo knows who to call if he needs goals. The match continued to be a round trip and Rodrigo Conteras discounted with a volley goal after a center from Villalba. And 5 minutes from the end, his own Contreras put the fair 4-4, in the most attractive duel of the cup.