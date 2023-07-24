The proposal is to convert an air base in Fortaleza (CE), which has been idle since 2013, into a new institute unit; ESA campus will also be built in Recife (PE)

The Ministry of Defense and the Air Force are considering converting an air base in Fortaleza (CE), which has been idle since 2013, into a new unit for ITA (Technological Institute of Aeronautics). Currently, there is only one unit of the institute, which is located in São José dos Campos (SP).

According to the government, of the 734 approved to study at the institution in the last 5 years, 263 took the entrance exam in the capital of Ceará. The rate of 36% of applicants approved in the State in the period contributed to the advancement of the proposal.

O Power360 found that the assessment is that the new campus will reduce the need for those approved in the Northeast to have to go to the Southeast.

In addition to the ITA, the Brazilian Army is going to build an ESA unit (Escola de Sargentos das Armas) in Recife (PE). The construction should cost R$ 1.8 billion to the government.

Two initiatives (ITA in Ceará and Escola de Sargentos in Pernambuco) are practical actions to improve the training process of the Armed Forces. O Power360 found that there is a consensus at the top of the government that uniforms need to be increasingly qualified to better perform their constitutional mission.

The two government decisions are aimed at the Northeast, a region in which President Lula won the electoral dispute in 2022 against the now ex-president. Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

the ITA

The Instituto Tecnológico de Aeronáutica is a public university institution linked to the Air Force Command. It is located in the Aerospace Science and Technology Department, in São José dos Campos, São Paulo. Created in 1950, inspired by Marechal Casimiro Montenegro Filho and international cooperation, ITA is considered a reference center in engineering education in Brazil.

Specialized in the areas of science and technology in the aerospace sector, it offers courses in:

graduation in 6 types of engineering courses;

postgraduate stricto sensu at master’s, professional master’s and doctoral level subdivided into 20 areas;

at master’s, professional master’s and doctoral level subdivided into 20 areas; postgraduate Lato sensu of specialization and extension.

Single men and women candidates who are native Brazilians can join the institution. Also those who are at most 24 years of age to enroll in the graduation course in Engineering at ITA and have completed or are finishing high school. The fee is BRL 195.00.

The selection process consists of 3 phases, the first two being schooling exams. The 1st phase consists of a single test containing objective questions in mathematics, physics, chemistry, Portuguese and English. The 2nd phase has essay questions in mathematics, chemistry, physics and an essay. The 3rd phase, upon invitation, is made up of a health inspection, psychological analysis, drug test and hetero-identification.

The tests are held in 24 cities in 18 states and the Federal District: Belém (PA), Natal (RN), Belo Horizonte (MG), Porto Alegre (RS), Brasília (DF), Recife (PE), Campinas (SP), Ribeirão Preto (SP), Campo Grande (MS), Rio de Janeiro (RJ), Cuiabá (MT), São José dos Campos (SP), Curitiba (PR), São José do Rio Preto (SP), Florianópolis (SC), Salvador (BA), Fortaleza (CE), São Luís (MA), Goiânia (GO), São Paulo (SP), Juiz de Fora (MG), Teresina (PI), Londrina (PR), Vitória (ES) and Manaus (AM).

Until 2022, candidates indicated, upon registration, the order of priority for the engineering specialties offered. As of 2023, the process of choosing a specialty will be coordinated by the institution’s pro-rector of graduation and in the 4th semester of the fundamental course, the student will be able to apply for enrollment in the desired specialty.

the ESA

The Escola de Sargentos das Armas is a higher education institution (technologist level) of the Brazilian Army. The headquarters are in Três Corações, Minas Gerais. It is responsible for training career combat sergeants in the Army’s Infantry, Cavalry, Artillery, Engineering and Communications Arms.

People between 17 and 26 years old who want to make a career as a sergeant can apply.

The structure is made up of accommodation, cafeterias, classrooms, laboratory, cultural space, library, auditorium, medical station, chaplaincy, park of bridges and an extensive sports area consisting of gymnasiums, soccer field, athletics track, swimming pool, polo field, equestrian track and rope track. Have 2 campus in Três Corações (MG): the Atalaia Training Camp and the Moacyr Araújo Lopes Training Camp.

It has 4 missions: