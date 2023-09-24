Real Madrid faced the derby as the sole leader of La Liga and with full victories so far this season, but Atlético de Madrid had other plans and turned the game upside down from the first minute.
Apart from the losses at the beginning of the season, Ancelotti lost Carvajal due to muscle discomfort, and the colchoneros took advantage of this loss to sink Real Madrid. Ancelotti opted to change the eleven that he has been accustomed to using so far this season, placing Tchouameni in a very questionable decision.
Regardless of the Italian coach’s decision, the white defense did Ancelotti a disservice, because the lack of forcefulness when defending Atlético de Madrid’s centers was the key to the match. Simeone approached the game in the most intelligent way possible, attacking the space left by the Real Madrid full-backs and in the first two arrivals he made it 2-0. Lucas Vázquez has been one of the most notable for his level in this match, contributing quite little in attack and with a defense that did not bother Atlético at all.
Álvaro Morata and Antoine Griezmann were the authors of the first two goals, with two good crosses from Samu Lino and Saúl that unleashed madness in the Civitas Metropolitano. Real Madrid was able to recover before the break, with a great goal from Toni Kroos that left the feeling of an open match while passing through the benches.
But once again, Real Madrid’s right wing was a leak and Álvaro Morata would make it 3-1 as soon as the second half began, with a header for the third time in the night. Real Madrid was left with no room for maneuver and apart from the entry of Joselu, Real Madrid’s next three changes were defensive. Changes on the two sides, with Nacho and Mendy entering the field, and Tchouameni for Camavinga to provide muscle to the center of the field.
Atlético de Madrid has been able to take advantage of the opportunities it has had very well, placing a 3-1 that is impossible for Madrid to climb and the game that Carlo Ancelotti has proposed has not worked, leaving a feeling of a certain urgency to find solutions in the team white.
