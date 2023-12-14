Defense agreement published | Finland opens 15 areas to US soldiers: “An extremely heavy message at this time”, describes Häkkänen – Press conference continues

The DCA agreement between Finland and the United States was announced on Thursday. It enables the seamless operation of the largest NATO ally in Finland.

Finland opens 15 military districts to US use. The matter will be agreed upon in the new historic defense cooperation agreement between Finland and the United States, which became public on Thursday.

Foreign minister Elina Valtonen (kok) and the Minister of Defense Antti Häkkänen (kok) will talk about the agreement at the currently ongoing press conference. HS will show the press conference live.

The agreement enables the seamless operation of the largest NATO ally, the United States, in Finland.

“The fact that you don't have to agree on things separately makes it easier to agree on things in peacetime, but above all it can be vital in a crisis,” Valtonen said.

“The USA commits to our defense also in a tight spot. It has an extremely important message at this time,” said Häkkänen.

The areas of cooperation defined in the agreement to be opened up for use by the United States are intended for the use of land, sea and air forces. There are also storage areas.

There are many areas in different parts of Finland. They are all military targets.

By agreement, it may be decided that an area within the designated areas is exclusively for the use of the United States. Finland can also demarcate parts of the regions exclusively for itself.

In Sweden's corresponding agreement, 17 regions were named. In Norway's DCA agreement, there are four regions.

in 38 pages the agreement has a total of 30 articles.

It is a so-called framework agreement.

It therefore does not agree on the number of possible troops coming to Finland. The agreement does not mean at all that there will be a US presence in all the agreed areas. These issues will be agreed upon separately later.

The agreement, however, opens up the possibilities for US troops to enter the country quite easily. When soldiers come to Finland, they do not need, for example, a passport or a visa.

The agreement also gives wide freedom for the use of jointly agreed areas when it is deemed necessary.

of the United States under the agreement, the forces can also store defense material in Finland for a longer period of time.

The idea is that this would facilitate not only training but also quick action in possible crisis situations.

The United States undertakes to notify in advance the types, quantities and delivery schedules of the materials.

Even in the transfer of troops, the United States undertakes to respect certain rules.

Norwegian the corresponding agreement specifically excludes nuclear weapons.

There is no similar separate entry in the Finnish agreement, just as it is not in the Swedish agreement either.

However, the agreement refers to respecting Finnish legislation and international obligations.

The Nuclear Energy Act is currently in force in Finland, according to which the import of nuclear explosives is prohibited. Finland is also involved in several international agreements, such as the treaties banning biological and chemical weapons.

DCA Agreement also deals with how to act if a US soldier commits a crime while in Finland: when does Finland exercise judicial power and when does the United States.

In the DCA agreement, Finland basically waives jurisdiction in cases involving cases of parallel jurisdiction, i.e. crimes in which both countries would have jurisdiction.

However, Finland can request the restoration of jurisdiction for acts that are of special importance to Finland.

These actions are not defined in the contract. According to the background information, the discussions have referred to, for example, socially significant crimes, sexual crimes and violent crimes. When Finland requests repatriation, it must take place according to the interpretation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In terms of common sense, the division of jurisdiction could be illustrated as follows: If an American soldier committed a sexual crime in the line of duty, for example during training in Finland, this crime would always be under the jurisdiction of the United States. However, Finland could present its views on the matter.

If the act took place during free time, for example in the nightlife, Finland could ask for the restoration of jurisdiction.

In connection with the DCA agreement, it has also been discussed whether the United States could sentence Finland to the death penalty.

Such an improbable situation in itself has been tried to be prevented by a separate exchange of notes in connection with the government's presentation on the NATO Sofa Agreement.

DCA Agreement is scheduled to be signed on December 18 in the United States.

After signing the agreement, the government prepares and presents its proposal on the agreement's approval, after which the parliament processes it.

The aim is to issue the board's presentation in spring and winter.