Former Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin is dead, but his grave is closely guarded. What is behind the absurd security measures?

St. Petersburg – Even after his death, Yevgeny Prigozhin in Russia still for vortex. Was the former boss of wagner-Group still on Tuesday (August 29) in the absence of Wladimir Putin buried, the grave site is now apparently protected over a wide area with the help of drone defense and metal detectors. But that’s not all.

According to media reports, the former Putin confidante was even buried in great secrecy. Previously it was said that Prigozhin would be buried in a small circle. Onlookers and the press were then lured to the wrong place: instead of the Serafimovskii cemetery, where deserving military officers are usually buried, the oligarch killed in a plane crash found his last resting place in the Porokhovskoye cemetery. Independent Russian media then described the secret farewell to Prigozhin as a “special operation funeral” – a reference to the Kremlin’s term for the Ukraine war.

Russian National Guard soldiers guard the grave of former Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin after his burial in the Porokhovskoye cemetery. © Dmitri Lovetsky/dpa/AP

Drone defense, sniffer dogs and metal detectors at Prigozhin funeral

On the social network X (formerly Twitter) wrote the military blogger “chrisO_wiki”, behind the author and expert Chris Owen, about sometimes absurd security measures that were taken around Prigozhin’s grave. Shortly after the burial, several armed soldiers and police officers advanced to the cemetery to install metal detectors and anti-drone defenses. Photos that initially include the New York Times disseminated seem to confirm these claims.

From the outside were the report of New York Times “only a large Russian flag, a Wagner flag and the top of a wooden cross to be seen”. A reporter from the US daily newspaper even reported on sniffer dogs – possibly out of concern for an attack by the Wagner group.

Prigozhin’s tomb is guarded: “It seems that they still fear him”

Why Moscow is making such efforts to seal up Prigozhin’s tomb is unclear. International observers suspect, however, that they want to prevent a kind of pilgrimage site. The former mercenary leader was popular in Russia and was even greeted by cheering crowds during his attempted coup in June. However, many even believe that Prigozhin is not dead and is possibly still alive under a different identity.

“Authorities may want to avoid treating him as a martyr – it seems they still fear him, even in death,” Owen wrote. The independent Russian journalist Farida Rustamova takes a similar view. Among other things, police officers prevented “a spontaneous rally to commemorate Wagner’s top management,” she wrote on Telegram.

Prigozhin’s press service previously announced that anyone interested could say goodbye to the 62-year-old after the funeral at the Prokhovskoye cemetery. The Russian authorities obviously saw things differently. (nak)