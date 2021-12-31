Defense Adlercreutz, Chairman of the RKP’s parliamentary group: Finland should apply for NATO membership

According to Adlercreutz, in the worst case, Finland is outsourcing its decision on NATO membership to Russia.

NCB Chairman of the Parliamentary Group Anders Adlercreutz says that Finland should apply for NATO membership.

Adlercreutz writes in his New Year’s Eve publication in the blog postthat the best time to join NATO is behind us, but the second best time would be now.

According to him, the debate on NATO is becoming a farce, as it focuses on how Russia would react to Finland’s possible membership.

“The worst thing about this is that we are outsourcing our NATO decision to Russia. If joining NATO is never timely, ‘because it can provoke reactions’, then the decision to join is practically outsourced to the one who puts pressure on us, ”Adlercreutz writes.

Adlercreutzin According to Finland, Finland has already partially chosen its side after organizing military exercises together with NATO and choosing NATO-compatible systems for its defense.

“We’ve practically exposed our necks, but we don’t have the protection offered by Article V. On a practical level, membership would be a very small step, but it would still bring us significant additional security from a defense perspective, ”he writes.

Adlercreutz says that Sweden should also apply for membership of the Defense League together with Finland.

Discourse Finland’s membership in NATO has picked up in recent days.

Chairman of the Coalition Party Petteri Orpo said on Thursday its party had supported NATO membership for 10 years. At the same time, he pushed other parties to open their positions on membership in the Defense League.

“That is why I am asking other parties: are you ready to have an open debate on Finland’s foreign and security policy solutions? Many people are talking about the so-called NATO option and its importance. Now, if ever there is time to provide content for these speeches,”

Also Chairman of the Group of the Greens Atte Harjanne took a stand on Thursday in favor of rapid NATO accession.

In her blog post, Harjanne asks when NATO membership will become relevant, if not now.

“At the same time, it is clear to me that the consequences of not being able to reach a decision while it is still possible are enormously more serious than if we somehow join ahead of time or at the wrong time. That famous NATO option should be redeemed immediately. ”