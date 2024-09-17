Defense, Italy increasingly closer to NATO objectives: spending on armaments increases. Controversy

The government Melons is looking for money for the next financial maneuver. But despite the lack of funds to be able to implement all the economic support measures for families (such as the reduction of the tax wedge and of the Irpef), Italy keep spending in weapons. In Parliament – reports Il Fatto Quotidiano – the new Defense programmatic document and the index of the increase in spending is in the order of 1.6 billion: the forecast for this year goes from 30.7 to 32.3 billionanother step towards the 2 percent of GDP required by NATO commitments. M5s fury, denouncing the relaunch of investment in F-35 fighters: “A surreal piece of news – write the group leaders of the Chamber and Senate, Marco Pilgrims and Bruno Marton – After years of discussions about whether to cut the US fighter jet acquisition program F-35Meloni and Crosetto choose to increase it from 90 to 115 aircraft overall“.

We are not – continues Il Fatto – at the 131 of the initial program of 2009, then reduced to 90, but we are getting closer. That’s 25 more planesincluding 10 vertical take-off “for a additional expenditure of 7 billion euros“, Pellegrini and Marton underline. An enormous figure, even if it refers to the decade from now to 2035. It would be said 280 million per aircraft, but at the Ministry of Defence they explain the The price also includes logistical support and maintenance for some of the aircraft already purchased. Overall, from 2009 to 2035, the cost for Italy is in the order of 25 billion euros. “Now – the 5s continue and IL Fatto reports – we also understand the logic of the new program that has arrived in the commission to transform the new helicopter carrier Trieste in second aircraft carrier for the F-35 in addition to Cavour. Crosetto come to Parliament to explain“.