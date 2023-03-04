Boca is beginning to raise the level after a very weak start to the season with the heavy defeat against Racing for the Champions Trophy that was played in Abu Dhabi. Now, they accumulate 3 consecutive victories between the tournament (3-1 against Plantense, 2-1 against Vélez as a visitor) and the Argentine Super Cup with the 3-0 win against Patronato that meant the first title for Xeneize this year. Already for the sixth date of the Professional Soccer League, Florencio Varela will visit to face Defensa y Justicia, the leader of the championship.
Hugo Ibarra’s team has just exhibited its best level so far in the 2023 season in the win against El Patrón at the Madre de Ciudades Stadium in Santiago del Estero. This meeting represented the return of Darío Benedetto after the suspension he suffered in the last game of last season against Racing. In his official debut in 2023, Pipa scored a Hat-Trick and looked very good physically.
As for the Halcón de Varela, it is experiencing a fantastic moment after the defeat against Huracán in the initial match of the LPF, since it has accumulated 5 consecutive victories to position itself as the leader of the tournament for the moment.
TV channel: TNT Sports (you must have contracted the Soccer Pack together with the cable service).
Stream online: Flow, DirecTV Go and Telecentro Play (also with the Soccer Pack).
The Xeneize is in a good moment in terms of injury news and is not suffering from these after a very good preseason. The only significant absence is that of Equi Fernández for having been sent off in the last game of the championship.
The Falcon is in a very good situation in terms of the squad since it has the best players available.
Defense and Justice 1-1 Boca
