Throughout our 200-year history, we Mexicans have fought against endless injustices. From the independence that Morelos and Guerrero championed, the republicanism that Juárez defended, the fight against tyranny to which Madero gave his life, to women’s suffrage, student movements and the democratic transition. The fight for a free, just and democratic country did not end in Acatempan, nor in the Cerro de las Campanas, nor with the San Luis Plan, nor with the victory of Fox. The fight for a free, just and democratic country, for the land, for equality, and for progress is still valid today!

Democracy has represented the desire of generations, of millions of Mexican men and women. The fight for a country in which our voice counts cost Mexico blood, sweat and tears. His greatest triumph was crowned with the creation of a constitutionally autonomous, citizen, independent and nonpartisan body, whose mission is to ensure that our vote counts and continues to count. The National Electoral Institute is the jewel in the crown of our institutions, it is the pillar of our democracy and the guardian of our freedom. Of course it will have errors, of course it can be improved, and of course it can be questioned, however, the current administration’s attempt to subvert it, as it did with the National Human Rights Commission, is nothing more than a move to return to state elections, to return to authoritarianism, repression and arbitrariness.

Defending our democracy does not imply a partisan line, it is not up to the opposition because it is the opposition. Defending our democracy is a citizen’s duty, of our leaders, of our legislators and of all Mexicans. Beyond being from the left or right, from supporting or opposing the President’s project, from belonging or not to a political party. It is up to all of us to continue the fight for freedom, justice and democracy, the fight of those who gave their lives so that today we have a better country, the fight that today has not ended, that we inherited from our ancestors and we owe to our kids. Marching for the INE is marching for that struggle that does not belong to a few, but to the entire nation. Defending democracy is defending Mexico!