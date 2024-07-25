Home page politics

Biden: “Nothing can stand in the way of saving our democracy, not even personal ambition.” © Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP/dpa

For weeks, Biden fended off calls for him to withdraw – then the Democrat dropped out of the race for the White House. Now the 81-year-old is explaining his move.

Washington – US President Joe Biden wants to “pass the baton to a new generation” by withdrawing from the presidential race. “This is the best way to unite our nation,” Biden said in an address to the nation in the Oval Office of the White House. “Defending democracy is more important than any title,” the 81-year-old continued. He draws strength from it and finds joy in working for the American people. But it’s not about him, said the Democrat. “It’s about you. Your families. Your future.”

It is a time “for new voices, fresh voices, yes, younger voices,” said Biden. That time has now come. “Nothing can stand in the way of saving our democracy, not even personal ambition,” he stressed. In recent weeks, it has become clear to him that he must unite his party, said the Democrat.

Biden announced on Sunday that he was withdrawing from the election campaign and had proposed his vice president Kamala Harris as his replacement candidate. This was preceded by a week-long debate about the 81-year-old’s mental fitness. Biden had a disastrous performance in the TV debate against his Republican challenger Donald Trump. As a result, calls for his withdrawal increased within his own party. dpa