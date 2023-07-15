World Swimming ChampionshipsSharon van Rouwen has not extended her world title in the open water ten kilometers at the World Swimming Championships in the Japanese city of Fukuoka. It was a photo finish between three swimmers for the bronze medal and direct qualification for next year’s Olympic Games. Van Rouwendaal timed just wrong at the finish and finished in fourth place.

The Australian Maddy Gough pulled the suit on a ribbon on Saturday morning Japanese time and Van Rouwendaal neatly followed in her wake. For a moment they had a small gap, but in the last kilometer it became, just like a year earlier, a nail-biting finish for the big names in marathon swimming. Germany’s Leonie Beck, who was tagged out for the title by Van Rouwendaal last year in Budapest, chose her own line this time and swam to victory after more than two hours.

Second place went to Chelsea Gubecka from Australia and third place was for the American Katie Grimes after studying the finish images. Van Rouwendaal, who seemed to be ahead but just couldn't reach the board with her right hand, finished after her tap half a stroke later with her left as shared fourth with Ana Marcela Cunha, the Olympic champion from Tokyo.

Only the women on the podium qualified directly for the Paris Games in 2024. Van Rouwendaal and Cunha know that they have to finish in the top thirteen at the next World Cup in Doha in February.

Van Rouwendaal therefore narrowly missed her fifth medal in a global title tournament in the 10 kilometers. She previously won silver at the 2015 World Cup and gold at the Rio Olympics in 2016 and silver in 2021. The 29-year-old Dutch will swim the five kilometers at the World Cup on Tuesday. She is still training up to and including the Games in Magdeburg, after which she will return to the Netherlands.