The Norwegian defending champion Harald Östberg Amundsen has given up after the fourth of seven stages in the Tour de Ski for cross-country skiers. The third overall player woke up on Thursday with a sore throat and was already on his way home, said team doctor Ove Feragen on the rest day. Amundsen won the pursuit in Toblach on New Year’s Day and was third overall, 57 seconds behind his leading compatriot Johannes Hösflot Kläbo. The new third behind Kläbo and Edvin Anger (Sweden/+36 seconds) is now the Austrian Mika Vermeulen (+1:23 minutes). The best German in the tour ranking is Friedrich Moch (Isny), 2:16 hours behind in 14th place.
The Tour de Ski continues on Friday with the 5th stage in Val di Fiemme, the venue for the 2026 Olympic cross-country skiing competitions, with a sprint (2.45 p.m.). The stage race ends on Sunday with the final climb on Alpe Cermis.
#Defending #champion #Harald #Östberg #Amundsen #drops
Leave a Reply