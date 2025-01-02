The Norwegian defending champion Harald Östberg Amundsen has given up after the fourth of seven stages in the Tour de Ski for cross-country skiers. The third overall player woke up on Thursday with a sore throat and was already on his way home, said team doctor Ove Feragen on the rest day. Amundsen won the pursuit in Toblach on New Year’s Day and was third overall, 57 seconds behind his leading compatriot Johannes Hösflot Kläbo. The new third behind Kläbo and Edvin Anger (Sweden/+36 seconds) is now the Austrian Mika Vermeulen (+1:23 minutes). The best German in the tour ranking is Friedrich Moch (Isny), 2:16 hours behind in 14th place.