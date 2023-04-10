The basketball players of the Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors have qualified directly for the playoffs on the final day of the NBA regular season. Both teams won their last game. Los Angeles Lakers, which had to hope for a misstep by the competitors, can enforce participation in the championship competition through the so-called play-in.
The Clippers had to fight until the very last seconds in Phoenix and eventually won 119-114. Defending champion Golden State Warriors won easily against Portland Trail Blazers (157-101). The Clippers thus finish in fifth place in the Western Conference and will face the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the playoffs.
The Warriors are in sixth place and will meet the Sacramento Kings in the first round. LA Lakers finished in seventh place after beating Utah Jazz (128-117). In the intermediate round, the Minnesota Timberwolves are the opponent.
