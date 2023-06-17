Aleksandrova will compete against her compatriot Veronika Koedermetova in the final. The number fourteen in the world, therefore placed first in Rosmalen, defeated the Slovakian surprise Viktoria Hruncakova (144th in the world ranking): 6-3 6-2.

Tallon Greek track starts his match in the semifinals of the men’s singles against the Finn Emil Ruusuvuori (ATP 42) around 4 p.m. Greek track, 38th in the world ranking, hopes to repeat last year’s trick of Tim van Rijthoven for its own audience. Van Rijthoven reached the final in 2022 and also won the title.

The other semi-final is between two Australians: Jordan Thompson and Rinky Hijikata. Both tennis players are not in the top hundred in the world. Thompson occupies 103rd place, Hijikata is 133rd.