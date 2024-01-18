One of the most iconic cars in the world, the Land Rover Defender, is perpetually restored, updated, modified. But something like that of Black Bridge Motors of Connecticut had never been seen before: it transformed the rival Jeep Wranglers of the JK series into Defenders, applying English body panels to the American chassis. A slap in the face to history, to car culture, to any automotive logic. Who would ever want to drive around in a Ferrari transformed into a Lamborghini or in a Porsche with a Maserati appearance?

The madness, however, knows no limits and now in addition to Black Bridge Motors, the Legend Motor Company of Utah is also working on a similar project, transforming Jeeps into modern Defenders, again on a Wrangler basis.

And while Black Bridge Motors covers Jeeps with aluminum panels, Legend Motor features aluminum panels with custom Kevlar backing. In any case, the engine choices are all made in the USA. That is GM's 6.2-liter LT4 V8 making 455 horsepower or the 6.2-liter LT4 V8 making 650 horsepower. Both engines are paired with an eight-speed GM transmission, while there's no shortage of adjustable Fox shocks and giant off-road tires. In short, you can't die more Yankee than this, with all due respect to a look that can't be more British than this.

In any case, to buy a “Defender” from Black Bridge Motors or Legend Motor Company, a good dose of automotive ignorance is not enough. You also need exceptional financial availability: prices range from 200 thousand euros and up.