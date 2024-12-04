The miseries and wonders of football happened at Narcís Sala and Las Gaunas on a Cup night that could have been magical and ended in frustration for Sant Andreu and Girona, but was heroic for a young Catalan footballer from Logroñés, called Pol Arnau.

In Las Gaunas, a Girona version B, with only one starter in the eleven (Blind), Míchel reserving troops for the upcoming visits of Real Madrid and Liverpool, had a very low profile against a rival from the Second Federation. A match of total indolence, no shot on goal in 96 minutes, which was decided on penalties.

In the 106th minute, Logroñés goalkeeper Enrique Royo had to leave on a stretcher with a neck brace due to a concussion in a chance collision with Stuani. Full-back Pol Arnau had to be put in goal, since the Rioja team had made all the changes. The young 19-year-old defender, son of the former Barça and Málaga goalkeeper Francesc Arnau, who died in 2021, had three good interventions that served to stop Girona.

In extra time, neither playing against 10, nor against a field player in goal, a Girona from the Champions League was able to score against an opponent four categories lower.

The tie was decided on penalties, with Pol Arnau defending the Logroñés goal. The young man was able to stop one of the shots, Girona’s second, at Abel Ruiz, and Logroñés qualified by beating Montilivi’s team 4-3.