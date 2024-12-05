The miseries and wonders of football happened at Narcís Sala and Las Gaunas on a Cup night that could have been magical and ended in frustration for Sant Andreu and Girona, but was heroic for a young Catalan footballer from Logroñés, called Pol Arnau.

In Las Gaunas, a Girona version B, with only one starter in the eleven (Blind), Míchel reserving troops for the upcoming visits of Real Madrid and Liverpool, had a very low profile against a rival from the Second Federation. A match of total indolence, no shot on goal in 96 minutes, which was decided on penalties.

In the 106th minute, Logroñés goalkeeper Enrique Royo had to leave on a stretcher with a neck brace due to a concussion in a chance collision with Stuani. Full-back Pol Arnau had to be put in goal, since the Rioja team had made all the changes. The young 19-year-old defender, son of the former Barça and Málaga goalkeeper Francesc Arnau, who died in 2021, had three good interventions that served to stop Girona.

“When I saw that someone had to be the goalkeeper, I didn’t hesitate,” said the young defender after the game. And although he is a lateral, “perhaps it is in my genes,” he said. Pol feels that “an angel” has helped him tonight “from heaven”, alluding to his father.

Pol feels that “an angel” helped him “from heaven”, alluding to his father

In extra time, neither playing against 10, nor against a field player in goal, a Girona from the Champions League was able to score against an opponent four categories lower.

The tie was decided on penalties, with Pol Arnau defending the Logroñés goal. The young man was able to stop one of the shots, Girona’s second, at Abel Ruiz, and Logroñés qualified by beating Montilivi’s team 4-3.

Soccer player Pol Arnau at the moment he stops the penalty against Abel Ruiz Raquel Manzanares / EFE

It so happens that the son of the former Blaugrana goalkeeper was also the hero of Logroñés in the previous cup round. Against Eibar, then in the ranks of Promesas, he made his debut with the first team and scored 1-0 in the second half of extra time, which qualified the local team for the next Copa del Rey tie. Again with the young man as the protagonist, the adventure continues.