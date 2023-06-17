publisher3i

06/16/2023 – 4:15 pm

Expected to arrive in a few units in the second half of this year, the Defend 130 Outbound has been pointed out by the specialized press as the perfect vehicle for extreme adventures, combining luxurious interior space and courage to face all types of terrain.

Its off-road vocation is reinforced by the 300 hp diesel engine and Defender’s exclusive intelligent all-wheel drive system, in addition to the electronic air suspension with adaptive dynamics. Internally, the flat trunk easily accommodates camping, trekking, climbing and diving equipment.

The rubber mat can be folded over to protect the bumper when carrying bicycles and heavier loads.

Capable of towing up to 3,000 kg, coupling is facilitated by the pneumatic suspension, which raises and lowers the rear of the vehicle. The price for Brazil has not yet been defined.

FURNITURE

Herman Miller with a Japanese accent

the designer Naoto Fukasawafrom Tokyo, teamed up with the century-old furniture manufacturer herman millerfrom Chicago, to create the Asari, a chair with sophisticated ergonomics whose name means shellfish in Japanese. Inspired by the organic forms found in nature, the piece is the pinnacle of clean design by Fukasawa, who went through companies such as Seiko Epson and Ideo before opening his own studio in 2003. For the president of Herman Miller, Ben Watson“the evolution of work means the transformation of space needs at home and in the office” and Asari, “through intuitive adjustments, provides what today’s workers need”.

Prices on request.

CLOCK

In a new store, IWC launches a R$ 231,900 model

The recent opening of the new watch boutique IWC Schaffhausen, at the Iguatemi mall, in São Paulo, was marked by special launches. In addition to celebrating 75 years of the Mark series and with two new versions of the Pilot Mark XX watch, the Swiss manufacturer presented the new Big Pilot Perpetual Calendar Top Gun Lake Tahoe. On sale from July at a price of R$ 231,900, the model is made of white ceramic, a light and resistant material that allows diving in water at a depth of about 60 meters. Its legendary perpetual calendar automatically recognizes the different lengths of leap months and years and requires no manual adjustment until 2100.

ACCESSORY

Tumble cup reissue

Reference brand in luxury products for the home, St. James For almost 50 years, it has been producing multifunctional pieces that unite craftsmanship, design and innovation, always using noble metals. An example is the cup Tumblepiece designed by the founder waldir saad in the 80s from mathematical studies to never spill the liquid contained inside. In its new version, sold at the price of R$ 659 on the website shop.saintjames.com.br, the glass can be accompanied by an ideal display to accommodate the bottle of your favorite whiskey.

HOSPITALITY

Anantara chooses Ceará for second resort in Brazil

With 530 hotels and resorts in 56 countries, the chain Minor Hotels has just announced its second property with the flag anantara in Brazil. After Bahia, now it’s the turn of Preá Ceará Resort, which will be built within the high-end condominium Vila Carnaúba, in the municipality of Cruz, close to Jericoacoara. There will be 60 rooms and villas, 25 residential bungalows, as well as a kitesurfing school and an Anantara spa. The total area will have 52 thousand m2. CEO of Minor Hotels, Dillip Rajakarier he said he was on the “right path of presenting developments that aim to preserve nature and the unique quality of the surroundings”. Opening is scheduled for 2026.

PERFUME

Guerlain’s customizable jewelry

After Valentine’s Day, the French maison Guerlain brings to Brazil no less than 23 options of unisex fragrances from the haute perfumery line L’Art & La Matiere. The flacons reinterpret the so-called original square bottle from 1870 and allow for maximum customization. It is possible to choose from several models of lids, lanyard, seal and engraving (name, initials and even images). Of course, all of this has a price. The 50ml perfume costs R$ 1,550; the 100ml, R$2,120; and the 200ml one, R$3,100. Real gems.























