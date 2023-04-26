Yes, the Defender Outbound has plenty of room. You can also now get the 130 with V8 and there is a cool retr version.

Suppose you want a Land Rover that is very large, quite luxurious and equipped with a huge engine. Preferably also difficult heavy. Then you can end up with the Land Rover Discovery, Range Rover Sport or the real Range Rover. But at Land Rover they thought: there should also be a larger Defender.

There is a considerable overlap between those cars, but with the exception of the Discovery (which really doesn’t sell for a meter) they all serve their own audience. Land Rover has been expanding the Defender range for some time now. Now it’s time for three interesting additions.

Defender Outbound

Very very cool is the Defender Outbound. This is a ‘130’, so the extra long and large variant. Instead of an eight-seater, the Outbound is ‘only’ a five-seater. This does provide a luggage compartment where former Renault Grand Espace owners lick their lips. A maximum of 2,516 liters of luggage space is available, according to the British.

That is really a lot of space to take things with you to do adventurous things. There is a rubber mat and cargo net to secure the items as well. In terms of interior you get extra durable fabric upholstery that can take a beating, but full ‘Windsor’ leather upholstery is also possible.

The Outbound is equipped with off-road tires and other tough off-road aids. Looks great if you’re being nice and native Amsterdam through the Jordaan, of course. In terms of engines, you can choose from a D300 (six-in-line diesel with 300 hp) or a P400 (six-in-line petrol with 400 hp). You can tow a maximum of 3,000 kilograms. There are also disadvantages, all colors are meh: black (Santorini Black), white (Fuji White), silver (Eiger Grey) or gray (Carpathian Grey).

Thick V8

It is of course possible that you have a surplus of petrol. If so, we have good news for you. You can now also get the Defender 130 with a 5.0 V8. Thanks to the supercharger, this delivers 500 hp and 610 Nm and converts fuel into heat, a lot of wonderful noise and therefore also some forward urge. This allows you to sprint to 100 km / h in 5.7 seconds.

Not very fast, but it would not surprise us that the weight goes towards 3 tons in this combination. With a six-cylinder, the 130 already weighs 2,800 kilograms. Unfortunately, there is no word yet about a PHEV, perhaps it will be really too heavy.

Country Exterior Pack

If you find the 130 really too big (you have a point there), the 110 is also there. You can also sit in it with five or six people. In this case, for the 110 there is the so-called County Exterior Pack. This one can bear our approval.

Instead of a flashy appearance, fake sportiness or off-road looks, it’s just a simple retro-esque variant. It’s basically the exterior package that debuted on the Defender County and can now be ordered separately. Cool detail: the steelies! In addition to white and black, you can get this version in blue.

And yes, the Outbound and the V8 are available in the Netherlands and you can even compile. The 130 with V8 costs 240,114 euros and the Outbound D300 is available from 160,294 euros. Oh, and for the enthusiasts: Wouter’s coat comes from the Krakatau company.

Read more? These are the heaviest cars in the Netherlands!

This article Defender Outbound has 2,516 liters (!) Luggage space first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Defender #Outbound #liters #luggage #space