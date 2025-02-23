During these weeks there have been many occasions when readers have addressed me to express their complaints, their concerns or anger against various information published in the newspaper. I thank in advance to those who have taken the trouble to dedicate their time to writing their suggestions, and although the ideal situation for the reader’s defender would be that there would not be, I think they show that readers care what matters what They read, and wait for the newspaper the best.

In a context of high political tension, reader Iván Sánchez Moreno manifests his “confusion and outrage due to the way in which some editors deal with any topic related to the call ultra -right.” Specifically, he acknowledges that the news that has “filled the glass” is an article about a neo -Nazi summit held in Madrid. For Mr. Sánchez Moreno, “Nazism is one of the darkest pages in the history of humanity, and qualify as ‘Nazi’ arbitrarily (…) supposes a banalization of the term and (…) if used excessively for not meaning anything and in a way it takes gravity to what happened ».

In line with this message, Carlos Hidalgo, author of the news, says he agrees with the reader in which the excess use of a term can end up diluting its meaning, but points out that “excess would be to unfairly qualify someone from something of something , but in this case it is not me who closets these people and groups as neo -Nazi, but the police itself that investigates them, both in Spain and throughout the European territory ». Hidalgo explains how the protagonists of the news have a “long criminal record that includes sentences in their countries of origin and entry prohibitions, for example to the United Kingdom, Germany or Switzerland, which would be unfair not to call things by name by name ». He also remembers that “neo -Nazis and Nazis are different concepts, and that there are no longer Nazis.” He wonders finally “what would happen if he used the term ‘conservatives’ to refer to these groups or people. All conservatives who do not want to be identified with these other more extreme groups would probably be angry.

The reader thinks that the newspaper “should demand that his editors be much more precise”, something I agree with, although I think that in this case it has been carried out diligently. Difficult times need to continue maintaining very high standards to avoid adding noise and confusion to information.









There have also been several messages pointing out errors and errata of different nature. The reader Jesus of the Master identified “a graph about the evolution of the SMI that is a real disaster” and had the kindness of pointing out where the possible improvements were. The section of the section incorporated the relevant suggestions to the digital version.

At this point, I allow myself to remember that, for the readers of the web version, there is an immediate reporting mechanism, the red button, when they detect a errata or a lump error. While solutions are sought, also in artificial intelligence tools, which can avoid starting these errors, readers’ messages help writing to maintain a greater alert level that, sometimes, the intensity of the information flow makes complicated.

Finally, I have received several messages pointing out problems in some of the contents that are part of the newspaper but that have an external origin to the writing. The reader Enrique Pérez identifies some notable absences in the information of the sports grill for several days and comments that “I do not know who this space is competition, but I think he must call a ‘little’ to the order so that so many failures do not occur ». Along these same lines, reader Eduardo Ruiz-Aca declares “enchanted reader, but a disappointed client” and recounts some difficulties and obstacles has found in the renewal of his subscription. Although in his case part of these problems have already been happily resolved and “I have received the ‘newsletter’ to which I am signed,” I think these messages reinforce the need to think about the newspaper as a unique experience for the reader, that it is not always capable, nor should it be, to identify who does what. Any additional effort in coordination tasks between content suppliers, services and the newspaper, will also help to value the work that the writing does.