A diamond is forever. Maybe so is the Defender Octa, the new version of the iconic British off-roader that has been evolved into a car that represents the most powerful and exclusive variant of the English brand’s model. We saw it up close and after telling you what it’s like in person, here are 5 things to know about the new Defender Octa

1. The diamond in the name

The choice of the name Octa is not accidental but indicates the octahedron, the geometric shape with which this precious and durable stone is cut. The diamond symbol is also present on the bodywork and in particular on the central pillar.

2. Revised dimensions for Defender Octa

The new Defender Octa has a ride height lowered by 28 mm while the chassis has been widened by 68 mm with the front wheel arches extended to accommodate 33-inch diameter tyres, the largest ever fitted to a production Defender. In particular, these are Goodyear Advanced All-Terrain developed specifically for this model, with 400 mm front brake discs fitted with Brembo calipers.

3. New look for Defender Octa

The appearance has also changed slightly, with the introduction of a new front grille to ensure greater airflow under the bonnet, as well as a new rear bumper which incorporates an active quad-tailpipe exhaust system. More robust underbody protection which includes an aluminum alloy front end with a graphite finish and finally front and rear recovery points with an exposed Phosphor Bronze finish.

4. The most powerful ever

The new Defender Octa is powered by a 4.4-liter V8 Twin Turbo mild-hybrid engine with 635 hp and 750 Nm of torque that becomes 800 in Octa mode, combined with an eight-speed automatic transmission with two speed ranges. In this way it is able to cover the sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4 seconds while the maximum speed is 250 km/h.

5. Ready for anything

The introduction of the 6D Dynamics suspension has in fact made it possible to offer an excellent compromise between driveability and all-terrain capability, with the possibility of pushing into any situation with superior comfort. Always available is the Terrain Response technology with the Sand, Mud and Ruts, Grass Gravel Snow and Rock Crawl modes and the possibility of using the ClearSight Ground View to keep the route under control especially when you are away from the asphalt. The new Defender Octa is in fact always able to detect the surface on which you are driving to optimize the driving and the behavior of the vehicle.