The next Saturday, November 4, the final of the Copa Libertadores is played between Fluminense vs. Boca Juniors.

The event will be at the Maracaná stadium, in Rio de Janeiro, a match where ‘Flu’ arrives after having eliminated Inter from Porto Alegre. Now, they dream of winning the Libertadores for the first time.

(You can read: Romario, with a harsh phrase, warms up the final of the Libertadores Fluminense vs. Boca).

A few days before the match, it was learned that Fluminense defender Manoel Messias Silva Carvalho, better known as Manoel, fHe was sanctioned with an eight-month suspension after having tested positive in an anti-doping test on May 2, After the group stage match of the Copa Libertadores against River Plate, the score was 5 to 1 on the third day of group D.

The Disciplinary Commission of the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) was in charge of announcing the punishment to the ‘Flu’ player on Friday.

The body decided to apply the sanction time from June 19, when Manoel was provisionally suspended, so the defender will be able to play with the Rio de Janeiro team again starting in February 2024.

(In other news: Is Wílmar Roldán a fan of Boca Juniors? Compromising photos worry Fluminense).

The presence of the substance ostarine was detected in the Brazilian center back in the analyzes carried out after that match in the group stage of this year’s Libertadores played at the Maracaná.

Ostarine helps improve physical performance, with effects similar to anabolics.

The 33-year-old player did not play a single minute of the match against River Plate and since he was suspended he has exercised with a personal trainer at home and on the beach, according to the “Ge” portal.

(Also: Roldán ‘square box’: he will earn a millionaire salary for calling the Copa Libertadores final).

The Rio team would finish first in the group and then eliminate Argentinos Juniors, Olimpia and Internacional to reach the second Libertadores final in its history.

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

With information from EFE

More news in EL TIEMPO