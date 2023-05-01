The Federal Public Defender’s Office asked Google to explain the criteria adopted to moderate videos and audios, distributed especially on Youtube, in which police officers, ‘often in uniform, express hate speeches and narrate the practice of violent crimes committed by them, using, on these occasions, tones of mockery and celebration’. The assessment is that the contents exalt a ‘culture of violence’, promoting ‘the incitement of crimes and violations of human rights’.

“It is an environment of naturalization of barbarism shared with users inflated by propagated hate speech. This situation is recurrent and worthy of great concern, and must be vehemently combated in the context of a Democratic State of Law”, emphasizes the regional defender of Human Rights in Rio de Janeiro, Thales Arcoverde Treiger, author of the letter.

In the document, Treiger cites news about the ‘existence of police channels, through which state agents communicate hate speeches and narrate the practice of violent crimes committed by them’. In his assessment, such content has ‘the potential to model discourses and customs among certain groups in society’.

“Millions of users have been influenced by narratives steeped in hate, broadcast on channels run by police “influencers”. Very naturally, the actors involved report episodes of extreme violence, which constitute crimes against the civilian population, especially against people in vulnerable situations”, he points out.

In this context, the defender points out that freedom of expression does not encompass ‘hate speech and incitement to crimes and violence of such gravity’. “It is possible that the aforementioned contents not only convey the report of crimes committed by police agents in the episodes they narrate, but also constitute crimes against public peace, provided for in articles 286 and 287 of the Brazilian Penal Code”, he warned.

Treiger urged Google citing the Civil Rights Framework for the Internet, which establishes that the use of the internet in the country has ‘as fundamentals and principles, human rights and the guarantee of freedom of expression, communication and manifestation of thought, under the terms of the Federal Constitution’ .

WITH THE WORD, GOOGLE

Until the publication of this text, the report sought contact with the company, but without success. The space is open for demonstrations.