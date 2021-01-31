D.he Land Rover Defender can of course not be replaced after all these decades of virtually unchanged design. Nevertheless, the British had to manage to save their iconic, but technically outdated, icon into a new era. It was about the constraints of approval and also about the possibility of opening up new markets, such as the lucrative North American ones. The new model cannot excite fans dyed in the wool, but it may touch them. Because it has become a really good off-road vehicle with modern attributes, just as Mercedes-Benz did with the legendary G-Class.

Holger Appel Editor in business, responsible for “Technology and Engine”.

A diesel engine fits best in a car that weighs tons and whose core area is sand, gravel and snow. In our big driving report we were on the road with the 10.8 liter diesel engine. Now we have chosen the gasoline engine for comparison, which is available in different expansion stages. The test car P 400 AWD gets 400 hp from its smoothly running 3-liter six-cylinder.

It accelerates from 0 to 100 km / h in 6.1 seconds and reaches 191 km / h. These are more theoretical values, because in everyday life the Defender driver drives relaxed and enjoys the sovereignty of the big car. The combination is not going to be a miracle of savings, we used an average of 12.9 liters. You have to be able to endure full refueling for 100 euros.









But now long distances are possible, and for the first time there is a relaxed sitting posture at the wheel. And if Land Rover could refrain from the nastiness of hiding the heated seats in a car that costs at least 70,000 euros in the surcharge list and forgetting there, the journey through the winter would have been pleasant all round. In terms of driving feel, the Defender has moved close to the Discovery, possibly cannibalizingly close, because despite all its modernity, down to the visible Allen screws, it has some of the charm of its ancestor in its genes. And he still masters the safari.