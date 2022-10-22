





The Public Defender’s Office and the Public Ministry of São Paulo gave strength to the request for the state justice to oblige the City Hall of the capital of São Paulo to offer free public transport in the second round of the election. The bodies presented manifestations in the context of the action filed by elected deputy Erika Hilton, still asking to participate in it. It was in the midst of this process that the Justice of São Paulo gave 48 hours for the City Hall to manifest itself on the possibility of making public transport free in the 2nd shift, on the 30th.

The Public Defender’s Office argues that not guaranteeing exemption from the tariff on election day is ‘making an unconstitutional distinction between the richest and the poorest’. Thus, the free public transport in the 2nd round, associated with the exercise of voting, provides the low-income population with access to citizenship, argues the agency.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office agreed with the Defender’s arguments, noting that there are ‘clear indications’ that the non-granting of free public transport in the second round of the election ‘has the potential to alienate poor people from the fundamental right to vote of equal value’. The prosecution also pointed out that there is no legal impediment to granting the benefit, according to the decision of the Federal Supreme Court, and that the municipality of São Paulo, ‘apparently’, has the financial conditions to grant the gratuity in just one day. .

The Ombudsman’s statement sent to the São Paulo Court of Justice is signed by the specialized centers for Citizenship and Human Rights, Consumer Protection and Housing and Urban Planning of the agency. There the opinion of the Public Ministry is endorsed by the Human Rights Prosecutor.

The Public Defender’s Office maintains to the TJ-SP that the government must grant exemption from tariffs in elections so that the constitutional principle of equality is respected, guaranteeing that everyone will have the same conditions to exercise their right to vote. According to the defenders, it is not up to the State only to enunciate the rights, but to offer conditions so that they can be effectively exercised.

“The effective capacity to exercise the right to vote cannot be dissociated from the material conditions of the population. As the level of education and income decreases, the lower the participation in the electoral process, and the less chance that their interests will be represented by those who are elected”, says the Defender’s Office.

The body made reference to the United Nations Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, which says that ‘the mere holding of elections is not enough to ensure that people living in poverty enjoy their right to participate in key decisions that affect their lives, so it is essential to adopt positive measures to enable the effective exercise of the right to vote’.

According to the Defender’s Office, the economically vulnerable population already had difficulty participating in the elections, but highlights that the impoverishment that occurred in recent years, as a result of the covid-19 pandemic and the increase in inflation, ‘imposed difficulties for poor voters to fund their own travel to the polling stations to exercise their right to vote’.

“The cost of public transport becomes a barrier to the full exercise of citizenship, requiring the State to implement public policies aimed at overcoming it. It is possible to identify a public and objective duty of the State to guarantee the necessary measures for the effective exercise of the right to vote”, indicated the Ombudsman.

In the same vein, the São Paulo Public Ministry highlighted the abstention rates in the first round, indicating that around two million people stopped voting in the capital of São Paulo – a number that would be equivalent to all voters in metropolises such as Salvador and Belo Horizonte.

The Prosecutor’s Office argued that the State ‘cannot fail to take measures to guarantee the effectiveness’ of the population’s rights, in order to guarantee their participation in political decisions that will influence the lives of millions of people, including those who have not had the opportunity to vote. due to economic issues.

“The data brought by the author and the Public Defender’s Office make the accurate and necessary correlation between lack of education/income and electoral abstention. There is, therefore, a clear need for a provision by the Government to guarantee material equality in the specific case. If there is a correlation between the lack of economic conditions and abstention, the granting of gratuity is a logical and adequate measure for the realization of the right to participate in the electoral process”, emphasizes the MP.







