Same name on the steering wheel and on the tailgate strictly hinged on one side, same square look. but yet Defender it has changed and it has done so much, perhaps too much for some off-road purists. Land Rover wanted to reimagine this icon for the 21st century: no longer just a simple 4 × 4 but a versatile car suitable for everyday driving, not only for the adventurer but for the whole family. There remain some elements that are unmistakable and that always make it close to its glorious past, especially in the 90 version, the three-door and shorter wheelbase version, which we are testing today. Let’s find out together.

There new Defender 90 it is 4,583 mm long, 44 cm less than the 110 version, is 2,008 mm wide and 1,969 mm high with a wheelbase of 2,587 mm. The data relating to the overhangs and the distance from the ground are the same as for the longer wheelbase sister, with the exception of theback angle that rises from 28 ° to 31 °. The load capacity of the roof is also slightly different, which dynamically holds 118 kg while in static it can bear up to 300 kg. The profile of the car always remains the unmistakable one that for years has identified the British off-road vehicle par excellence, with those reduced overhangs that allow optimal angles of attack and exit.

Land Rover Defender, unstoppable and incomparable

The front of Defender is full of personality, square and hard: the geometric shapes are also taken up in the optical groups, with adaptive LED technologists and continue in the fenders which are shaped with well-squared wheel arches and a sturdy belt line that give it the solidity as always. A purity of forms that is also confirmed at the rear, especially in the 90 version which seems even more compact while preserving space and comfort inside the passenger compartment. Beyond the inconvenience of not having five doors and having to recline the front seats to allow passengers to enter, the livability of the environment is truly incredible, both for those who drive and for those who enjoy the journey. The power boot is really small compared to the 110 version even if it can boast a load capacity that goes up to 1,563 liters if the rear sofa is folded down. To facilitate the ascent and descent then there is the Elegant Arrival, a system that allows the car to be lowered by 50 mm.

Clearly it is no longer that rough, crude model of the past, where you have to scream from side to side to hear yourself. And this is noticeable right away, with the cockpit it enjoys excellent soundproofing, comfort interrupted only a few times when you try to press a little deeper with your foot on the accelerator. At that point the engine makes itself felt and that’s good. The generously sized steering is really direct and precise and allows quick maneuvers, controlling the size of Defender 90 at best. The raised driving position then really gives us the impression of being above everything and everyone. Thanks to the new air suspension with Adaptive Dynamics technology, the roughness of the road is better absorbed and the ride height can be increased by 75 mm by lifting the body up to 145 mm, a very useful element for off-road driving.

To control all the off-road features there is Terrain Response: the off-road experts they can use the appropriate program to set the most suitable setting for the situation they are facing. The dashboard of Defender, while maintaining some elements that recall its off-road soul, reflect the latest stylistic features of the British brand in terms of technology. The Pivi Pro infotation system, inspired by the latest smartphones, can be used via the central 10 “touchscreen standard or optional 11.4 ”while behind the steering wheel the backlit TFT screen shows the driver key information.

In recent months we have also had the opportunity to test Defender 110 and we assure you that the 90 also has plenty of power and torque to ensure a more than decisive shot on the road while off-road performance is top. With 100 kg less and smaller size, it has nothing to envy to its older sister. Defender 90 is available in the entry level version or in the X-Dynamic and X version. The trim levels are always S, SE and HSE. The price list of Defender 90 starts at 54,200 euros and goes up to 102,500 euros for the X version with the possibility to choose between 4 accessory packs: Explorer, Adventure, Country and Urban.