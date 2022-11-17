Home page politics

Of: Nail Akkoyun

In the process of the “NSU 2.0” threatening letter, a man from Berlin had to answer for insult, threat and coercion. © Andreas Arnold/dpa

In the Frankfurt trial about the so-called “NSU 2.0” threatening letters, the district court agreed on a verdict.

Frankfurt – Im Process for the “NSU 2.0” threatening letter the accused was sentenced to five years and ten months in prison on Thursday (November 17). According to the judges at the Frankfurt district court, the man from Berlin had written a series of hateful and racist threatening letters to public figures.

The defendant previously denied the crime. The allegations against him were not confirmed in the evidence, said the 54-year-old. He accused the public prosecutor of lies and manipulations that were not a basis for a conviction. The investigative group wanted to finish him off “at all costs” with their results and relieve the police. It was initially unclear whether the verdict would be announced on Thursday.

As in his plea, the Berlin-born defendant admitted to having been a member of a chat group on the dark web, which is why parts of the threatening letters were found on his computer. However, the members of the group “systematically tricked” him. There is no evidence that he wrote the letters. M. apologized for the membership in his closing remarks. (nak/dpa)