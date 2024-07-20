Timur Ivanov’s defendant Borodin asked to soften his preventive measure

Sergei Borodin, a defendant in the bribery case of former Russian Deputy Defense Minister Timur Ivanov, has reported that he is experiencing health problems and is asking for his preventive measure to be mitigated. This is stated in official court documents, reports RIA News.

The documents note that Borodin has hypertension and cardiac arrhythmia.

Before this, the Basmanny Court of Moscow extended the arrest of Ivanov and Borodin until September 23. In addition, the co-owner of Olimpsistroy, Alexander Fomin, is also involved in the case.

Earlier, on July 12, Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Economic Policy Mikhail Delyagin said that 11 trillion rubles were stolen under former Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

Ivanov served as Deputy Minister of Defense from 2016 to 2024. Under the article in question, he faces up to 15 years in prison.