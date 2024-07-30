Military construction company: Belkov, who was arrested, was fired last year

A defendant in a corruption case at the Ministry of Defense literally became the hero of a meme. As reported TASS In the Military Construction Company, Andrei Belkov, who was arrested in connection with a case of abuse of office in the execution of a state defense order, resigned from the organization last year.

“He was dismissed at his own request on September 15, 2023,” said the head of the company’s press service, Maxim Pastukhov.

Belkov’s arrest became known on the evening of July 24. At that time, he appeared in the news as the head of the company. He is accused of abuse of power in fulfilling a state defense order for the supply, installation, and commissioning of a tomograph during the reconstruction of the 9th medical and diagnostic center of the Ministry of Defense on Komsomolsky Prospekt in Moscow. The court sent Belkov to a pretrial detention center; he faces up to 10 years in prison.

The meme encyclopedia “Neolurk” points to the widespread use of the meme “quit 2 weeks ago”. This refers to the widespread practice of firing an employee for some misconduct retroactively. In this way, the employer wants to get rid of any involvement with the violator of the law or norms of decency.