In St. Petersburg, the court refused to arrest the head of Lenbytkhim Mikhailov

In St. Petersburg, a court refused to arrest the general director of the company “Lenbytkhim” Denis Mikhailov, who is a defendant in a case of embezzlement during deliveries to the Russian Ministry of Defense. This was reported by Telegram-Shot channel.

The investigation petitioned to send the head of Lenbytkhim to a pretrial detention facility, but was denied.

Earlier, Mikhailov was detained in St. Petersburg on suspicion of fraud in the supply of property to the Russian Ministry of Defense. According to investigators, the businessman deliberately inflated prices for raw materials and supplies when fulfilling state contracts with Voentorg, which were concluded for more than 115 million rubles. According to investigators, Mikhailov stole more than 20 million rubles using this scheme.