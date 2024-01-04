Home page World

From: Moritz Bletzinger

Press Split

Immediately after his plea that he had improved: man attacks judge in Las Vegas. © Screenshot

He wants probation. Says he's on the right track. The judge sticks with the prison sentence. And suddenly the defendant lunges at her.

Las Vegas – Incredible scenes are happening in a courtroom in the USA. The defendant suddenly flies through the air. After the verdict, he throws himself at the judge with a mighty dive over her desk. He then beats her brutally.

The 30-year-old was convicted of grievous bodily harm before the attack. The judge, Mary Kay Holthus, gave him a prison sentence. The man didn't want to accept that. In a detailed defense speech, he claimed that he had had psychological problems but was now back on the right path.

Brutal incident in Las Vegas: Defendant dives into judge

Does the convicted violent offender get probation? No. A video from the courtroom shows Judge Holthus standing firm. And the man immediately loses control. He screams: “Aaah, fuck that, bitch!”, storms off and jumps on the judge. Images of the attack have since spread on social media.

Man attacks judge and seriously injures her – also marshal in hospital

He throws the judge from her chair, then both of them are no longer visible behind the desk. Security forces are obviously having difficulty subduing the attacker.

Shortly afterwards it becomes clear how brutally the man struck. He injured Judge Holthus and a marshal so badly that both had to be hospitalized. Your condition will be monitored as Channel 13 reported.

Court praises judge and marshal – attacker has multiple previous convictions

The court posted on Your commitment to the judiciary and the court is truly commendable.”

The prison sentence will now probably be even harsher. Especially since this isn't the first time the man has gone to prison. According to the New York Times He was already imprisoned in 2015 for attempted theft and in 2021 for domestic violence. The number of cases of domestic violence is also increasing in Germany; 80 percent of the victims are women.

Meanwhile, a much larger trial is taking place in the USA: the Jeffrey Epstein trial. A list of names linked to the abuse scandal has now been published.

The editor wrote this article and then used an AI language model for optimization at his own discretion. All information has been carefully checked. Find out more about our AI principles here.