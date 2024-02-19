Home page World

The accused American (M) is led into the courtroom in the Kempten regional court. © Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa

The crime caused horror around the world: At Neuschwanstein Castle, a tourist attacked two vacationers for sexual reasons, and one woman died. During the trial he concisely admits everything.

Kempten – It was supposed to be a happy day for the two young American women at the world-famous fairytale castle in the Allgäu – it turned out to be a horror trip. On a hiking trail near Neuschwanstein Castle, they were sexually assaulted by a tourist, also from the USA, and plunged down an almost 50 meter deep gorge. A 21-year-old died, her friend, who was one year older, survived with significant injuries.

On Monday, the 31-year-old defendant made a comprehensive confession at the start of the trial in the Kempten regional court. Defense attorney Philip Müller read out a corresponding statement, and the American then confirmed its accuracy. The accused man did not answer any further questions from the judge. “The statement is final,” said the lawyer.

“The defendant committed the incomprehensible act,” it was said about the crime against the 21-year-old. The woman was choked and raped by the perpetrator. The sexual motive was also admitted in the statement. The US vacationer was spontaneously excited, it said.

Charge: Perpetrator lured victims onto a remote hiking trail

According to the investigation, the man and the two friends had only met a few minutes earlier on June 14, 2023. The women and the man were traveling separately near the Marienbrücke in Schwangau.

The bridge is a popular meeting point for visitors to Neuschwanstein because from there you have a particularly good view of the most famous castle of Bavaria's King Ludwig II. Last year, more than 850,000 people from all over the world visited the castle; before the corona pandemic, Neuschwanstein even received around one and a half million guests every year.

Tourists on the Marienbrücke in front of Neuschwanstein Castle. © Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa

According to the prosecution, the defendant lured the two women to a secluded hiking trail in order to attack them. He is said to have stated that he wanted to show the women a special vantage point. When the man attacked the 21-year-old, her companion intervened. But the then 22-year-old was unable to save her friend; the man instead pushed the older woman into the steep Pöllat Gorge. The woman fell around 50 meters.

Witnesses suspected consensual sex between a couple

The man then continued to choke and rape the 21-year-old. A police officer testified in court that the perpetrator was surprised by a couple who were also hiking there. However, the two witnesses did not immediately recognize the situation. They would have suspected consensual sex between a couple. The couple did not intervene and continued walking.

The man is then said to have let go of the 21-year-old and also thrown the seriously injured victim down the slope. The American classified the slope as “dangerous, but not fatal,” said the defense attorney about the attack.

Perpetrator caught after escaping

The two women were later rescued from the gorge using a helicopter; the 21-year-old died a few hours later in the Kempten clinic. The man was caught by police officers after a short escape on the steep slope.

Other tourists in the Marienbrücke area noticed and recorded the rescue operation and the arrest. Videos and photos were distributed worldwide on social networks, and media around the world reported on the violence at the fairytale castle.

Defendant sits in the courtroom with his head bowed

As the criminal police officer primarily responsible for the investigation explained in the trial, the American sat calmly in the back seat of a patrol car in the minutes after his arrest and only looked stoically at the seat in front of him. The 31-year-old also watched the first day of the trial almost motionless – he spent most of the time sitting in the dock with his head bowed.

The court has initially planned six days of hearings for the trial. The verdict could therefore be announced in mid-March. dpa