The relatives of the two victims are struggling with emotions. Six months after the fatal shooting at a Mercedes factory, they finally hear a confession – and a possible motive for the crime.

Stuttgart – Around six months after the fatal shots at two people in the Mercedes factory in Sindelfingen near Stuttgart, the suspected shooter has admitted his responsibility for the crime. “He regrets this very much,” said the man’s defense attorney on behalf of his client at the start of the trial before the Stuttgart regional court.

He felt bullied and humiliated by his two Turkish compatriots and superiors, and as an employee of a shipping company he also expected the threat of dismissal. He does not have a residence permit, but only has a so-called fictitious certificate because his passport has not been renewed. Without a job, he would have had to leave Germany and with it his family. The lawyer continued that he lost himself in the argument with his superiors. “It wasn’t until after the shots that he realized what he had done.”

The start of the trial was attended by numerous relatives and former colleagues of the two victims and under strong security measures. At the start, some co-plaintiffs wore black T-shirts with a portrait of one of the victims.

The motive for the bloody act had previously been completely unclear. “The relatives also expect answers to many of their questions from this process,” said the families’ lawyer.

The alleged perpetrator and the victims were employed by the same logistics company on the factory premises. According to the public prosecutor’s office, the man, who was born in 1970, “deliberately” and “treacherously” shot his two superiors, aged 44 and 45, from a distance of a few dozen centimeters. The victims “in no way” expected their employee to be attacked, the prosecutor said.

A verdict is not expected for two months at the earliest. dpa