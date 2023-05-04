On the occasion of Imdex Asia (3-5 May 2023), the biennial Asian trade fair on maritime defence, the Italian Embassy, ​​in collaboration with NUS Human Potential Translational Research Program and NUS Heat Resilience & Performance Centre, promoted a conference dedicated to the possible effects on military performance due to global warming. The event was organized on board the ship of the Italian Navy “Francesco Morosini” calling at Singapore during Imdex and saw the interventions of Maria De Iorio, an expert on climate change from NUS Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, Radhika Bhargava, researcher at NUS Center for Nature-based Climate Solutions, and a well-known human performance expert, Jason Kai Wei Lee, director of NUS Heat Resilience and Performance Centre.

“We are really pleased to have been able to organize this and other events with Singaporean Institutes and Universities – said Ambassador Mario Vattani – because it was a way of enhancing the close collaboration that unites our institutions present in Singapore with the academic realities of the city state, also thanks to the presence of top-level Italian researchers. As the Prime Minister of Singapore, Lee Hsien Long said some time ago, ‘coastal defense is just as important to a country as its armed forces, since both forms of defense help protect the country from external threats’.

In many regions of the world, rising sea levels due to rising global temperatures could pose a challenge to both human health and marine border security. In addition to a global policy to reduce emissions responsible for rising temperatures, we are studying how nature itself can be a key ally in tackling the climate crisis. The deleterious effects of environmental heat stress, combined with the high metabolic loads, protective clothing and gear of the modern military, impair performance and increase the risk of heat illness, thereby reducing the chances of mission success.