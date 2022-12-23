Visit by the Minister of Defence, Guido Crosetto to the Italian soldiers of the contingents engaged abroad. Two days in which, on the occasion of the Christmas holidays, he will travel to Hungary, Romania and Bulgaria. “I chose to come here, to the East Flank, because at the moment it is the most critical front that has marked and will mark our life” said the minister, who arrived in Hungary, underlining the important contribution that Italy is making in NATO framework in support of Ukraine.