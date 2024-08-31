Point for Pecco

The rain took away grip from the inside of the starting grid and the fact that it wasn’t cleaned didn’t help, but Francesco Bagnaia, after a less than brilliant start, understood after just a few corners that the Sprint would be a struggle because the eraser it didn’t work properly. The reigning world champion finished in ninth position fighting for a point obtained in the sprint by resisting Marco Bezzecchi. Jorge Martin finished second and is now once again the leader of the World Championship with a three-point margin over Bagnaia. Enea Bastianini concluded his comeback in seventh position. Below are the words of the two standard-bearers of the official Ducati team.

Francesco Bagnaia: “What happened yesterday morning happened again this afternoon, and unfortunately there was little we could do as a team. These things happen, and it had been a long time since it happened to us. The start was difficult but after yesterday’s rain, the conditions at that point were what they were. After the start, I managed not to lose too much ground, but once I got to turn five I immediately understood that something was not working, and from there the situation only got worse. It was a really tough race because I was struggling on the entry and on the way through and I was lapping really slowly. I think that, realistically, I could have fought with Martín, while Marc (Márquez) seems to be able to make the difference on the others, especially in three points. We will try to understand what to do for tomorrow and hope that things go differently.“.

Enea Bastianini: “It was a complex day because in the morning I had no feeling, especially at the front, while on the rear the grip was incredible. The situation was quite critical: we tried to change the bike’s set-up a bit, I also tried to change my riding style, but it wasn’t enough. In the race it was easier because the track conditions improved and we found a solution that helped me a little; I was able to recover several positions and finish in seventh place, which doesn’t make us happy, but given how things were going we’ll make do with it. If it doesn’t rain tonight, the situation should improve further tomorrow.“.