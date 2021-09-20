The mega recall car for airbag defective products from Takata that may not open in the event of an accident has no end. Already in 2014 a few million cars were recalled in the United States with defective air bags, a problem that brought the company Takata to go bankrupt and then file for bankruptcy in 2017 when it was then acquired by Key Safety Systems. It was an 84-year-old company that until shortly before the bankruptcy had a “family” management.

Reports of defective airbags continue to come from multiple sources including National Highway Traffic Safety Administration of the United States. According to reports from Reuters, the problem is about 30 million vehicles, products between 2001 and 2019 of brands Fiat, Chrysler, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Mitsubishi and Toyota. Thus a new mega recall campaign has restarted involving the vehicles in circulation of as many as 14 brands including Audi, BMW, Honda, Daimler Vans, Fiat Chrysler, Ferrari, Ford, General Motors, Hyundai, Kia, Jaguar and Land Rover, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Porsche, Subaru, Tesla, Toyota and Volkswagen.

A problem that is difficult to eradicate due to the vastness of vehicles in circulation (we are talking about 100 million!) Which jeopardizes the safety of many motorists around the world. Defective airbags, they do not open in the event of an accident

The biggest recall campaign of the history of the automobile in the United States, about 30 million cars from 20 manufacturers are involved. The Takata airbag problem in particular was discovered following 24 fatalities in accidents involving vehicles on which the airbags did not deploy.

How does the air bag work?

The airbag consists of an air chamber which in the event of a violent impact of the car involved in a car accident, is inflated by a small explosion (30/50 thousandths of a second) activated through an electrical contact. The inner tube expands and forms like an inflated balloon on the steering wheel which it has the function of to protect the impact of the driver (or passenger).

Air bag explosion video

The sensor which activates it is connected to a control unit that reads the acceleration sensor and also receives a signal from seat belts which in turn go in pretension squeezing the driver on the seat.

What’s wrong with Takana’s defective airbags?

In practice, the airbags produced by Tatata used a chemical substance, the ammonium nitrate, which over time will deteriorates in case of exposure to humidity and too hot temperatures. So these airbags could explode and throw splinters into the cockpit.

Also investigates the defective airbags US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which identified at least eight fatal indicators related to Takata’s safety devices.

Takata’s faulty airbags in the explosion can throw deadly shrapnel into the cockpit

Due to these problems, Takata in recent months has been forced to bankruptcy, which once went bankrupt was bought by Key Safety Systems.

What car models are involved with defective NISSAN airbags

To check if your car has a defective airbag, you need to check it at an authorized workshop Audi, BMW, Honda, Daimler Vans, Fiat Chrysler, Ferrari, Ford, General Motors, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Subaru, Toyota and Volkswagen through the VIN chassis number, usually composed of 17 digits which can be read from the vehicle registration document.

In the specific case Nissan has made available an online tool to verify by detecting the chassis number on the bottom corner of your windshield, on the passenger side B pillar or in your maintenance book.

Nissan models involved in the recall of defective air bags

Template Production from Production up to ALMERA 22/05/2001 25/12/2008 TIIDA 13/11/2007 01/08/2014 ALMERA TINO 22/08/2001 21/11/2005 TEANA 05/04/2004 01/11/2007 MAXIMA QX 03/07/2000 11/06/2003 X-TRAIL 02/07/2001 28/11/2008 NAVARA PICKUP 24/04/2001 25/12/2003 PATROL 02/19/2001 24/12/2008 TERRANO 06/01/2003 28/11/2006 PATHFINDER 07/19/2001 09/07/2004

TOYOTA defective airbag recall

Toyota’s defective airbags manufactured by TRW Automotive of the German group ZF Friedrichshafen concern 3.4 million vehicles, sold worldwide (2.9 million in the United States). It is about the Corolla from 2011 to 2019, the Matrix from 2011 to 2013, the Avalon from 2012 to 2018 and the Avalon Hybrid from 2013-2018.

BMW defective airbag recall

BMW has requested owners of more than 12,000 E46-3 models (produced from 1997 and 2000) not to use the car because the airbags (Takata Nadi, type 5AT) may be defective. The report was triggered following abnormal BMW car airbag deployments in Australia, Japan and the United States.

Who is Takata

Takata was a multinational that, before the 2014 scandal, controlled the 20% of the market seat belts and airbags.

Takata before the 2014 scandal controlled 20% of the auto market

At the time of bankruptcy in 2017 (the largest insolvency ever recorded by a Japanese company) its assets included 46,000 employees in 56 plants located in 20 countries, with a turnover of 663 billion yen in 2016-17, 90% of which was generated abroad.

Takama’s defective airbbags an old story:

Takata VIDEP defective airbags

