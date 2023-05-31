In the emblematic Unesco building in the 7th district of Paris, under a warm and sunny climate at the end of spring, delegations from 175 countries are meeting this week in search of an agreement to sharply reduce the use of plasticor, and save humanity from one of the greatest threats to the environment.

The treaty should be ready for signing by the end of next year, but if there is no significant progress this week in working sessions in Paris, it is unlikely that the deal will be as far-reaching as it is intended to be. the plastic crisis requires.

The figures are terrifying. More than 8 million tons of plastic waste are dumped into the sea every yearwhile tens of tons more end up in jungles, beaches, mountains, and on agricultural and grazing lands.

According to a report from the Nature Communications data and publications center, microparticles and other plastic debris have been found at 10,000 meters deep in the Mariana Trenchin the Pacific Ocean, and in some of the highest peaks of the Alps in Europe.

The degradation of plastic waste is very slow, and although it is not easy to make measurements, we think that it extends for decades, see centuries

A handful of nations, including Colombiahas pledged to limit plastic consumption and require recycling of the vast majority, with an emphasis on eliminating single-use plastic products.

Beside Canada, Greece, Italy, Norway, the Republic of Korea and dozens of other countries, in February 2022in Brest, France, during the One Ocean summit, the then president Iván Duque pledged the word of Colombia with the objectives of the Global Commitment of the New Plastics Economywhich seeks to reduce the use of plastic by 55 percent before 2040.

It is one of the key initiatives that the negotiation that takes place in Paris wants to incorporate into the great treaty against plastics, with the idea of ​​getting the signatories to assume as mandatory –and not only voluntary– the execution of the goals in verifiable terms.

This Friday, when the round of negotiations culminates at UNESCO headquarters, it will be clear if it is possible to move towards a great planetary agreement to bring the plastic industry and trade to a halt,

About 175 million tons end up in legal garbage dumps, such as landfills near urban centers.

The figures of the disaster



According to data from the OECD –with consolidated information from before the pandemic–, more 460 million tons of plastic material goods are produced annually by the planet’s industriesof which 431 originate from new material produced from fossil hydrocarbons such as oil, and only 30 come from recycling plastics that have already had at least one use.

Around 90 million tons go to construction, or remain in use as part of land vehicles, planes, ships, tools, suitcases, glasses, plates and cutlery, as well as household and high-tech appliances.

About 175 million tons end up in legal garbage dumps, such as landfills near urban centers. And some 67 million tons are incinerated with some kind of environmental control.

The first objective must be to reduce the production of new plastics and to ban, as soon as possible, the most polluting ones, those for single use.

But 85 million tons are mismanaged: 37 in wild discharges in unauthorized places such as fields, forests, riverbanks and beaches; 26 million are incinerated in the open sky, 13 become terrestrial pollution and the rest, some 8 million more, end up in the sea.

something more than 50 million tons are recovered for recycling, but just over 30 million (6% of total plastic production) are actually recovered with a view to a new use. The remaining 20 million are treated as recycling waste.

The situation of the oceans, where a huge part of this waste ends up, is dramatic. A committee of experts from the United States Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine concluded that, by 2019, the effective amount of plastic reaching the sea each year was around 8 million tons in a constantly increasing curve.

In that same year –a reference for most studies as it was not affected by the production and trade brake during the pandemic–, around 171 trillion plastic particles, weighing approximately 3 million tons, floated in the seas.

A horse drinks water amid waste of plastic, glass and other materials in the Cerrón Grande reservoir in Potonico, El Salvador, on September 9, 2022. Photo: MARVIN RECINOS and MARVIN RECINOS. AFP

apply the brake



After two years of the pandemic, the projected figures mark an accelerated growth in both production and mismanagement of plastic waste. Although some data point to an increase in recycling, which would have gone from 6 to 12% of production, the other indicators are alarming.

If the world’s governments fail to put in place effective and verifiable agreements for less production and more recycling, by 2060 it will no longer be 460 million tons of annual production, but 1,321.

Of that amount, more than a billion tons would become waste each year. More than half of that production, and of that waste, come from industries in China and India, other Asian countries, and the United States.

39% corresponds to bags, containers such as bottles and glasses, packaging, boxes and other packaging, which are usually single-use products. Electrical and electronic equipment consume less than 5% of the world’s production of plastics.

Since 1950, humanity has produced 8.3 billion tons of plastics. That amount would be enough to cover the entire surface of the planet, with a layer of polymers two millimeters thick, according to calculations by Jeroen Sonke, author of the first quantitative balance of plastics in the world.

Based in Toulouse, in the south of France, Sonke is director of Geosciences at the National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS, for its acronym in French), and his great concern is that “the degradation of plastic waste is very slow, and although it does not it is easy to make measurements, we think that it extends for decades, see centuries”.

Over the years, Sonke explains, “plastics tend to break down into smaller pieces, eventually becoming microplastics between one micrometer and five millimeters.”

For him, it is urgent to apply the brake. “We frequently see in the media – Sonke explained to the French magazine Pour la Science – projects to clean up the ocean surface that are symbolically interesting, but that do not bring realistic solutions because they are equivalent to passing the sponge with the running water tap” . And he concludes: “You have to close the faucet!”.

Huge quantities of plastics and chemicals produced by humanity exceeded bearable “planetary limits”.

Why is so difficult?



Plastic quickly gained a privileged place in industry, commerce and homes. It is light, malleable and cheap: stopping its production and consumption is not an easy task.

Delegations meeting this week in Paris are facing decisions that include an outright ban on single-use plastic products, a way to push for more recycling and to make new products come from already used plastic.

Surprisingly, the leadership in this field is held by a small African country, known until a few years ago by a bloody war. This is Rwanda, where a 2008 law prohibited the import, export or use of any single-use plastic product.

At airport customs, the agents check the suitcases so that no one carries this type of plastic product. Penalties can reach six months in prison.

Charging an extra fee to the price of a bottled or plastic packaged product, and that this money is returned when the buyer returns the container or packaging, is another of the initiatives that, in the long term, can be effective, since it would allow carry out massive recycling, instead of leaving this initiative – without much control capacity – to each home.

UNEP chief @andersen_inger to #PlasticsTreaty: “plastic has been the default option in design for too long […] it is in your hands to design and deliver this transformation, bringing greater opportunities for everyone.” —UN Environment Program (@UNEP) May 30, 2023

Another measure that experts promote is the requirement, in all electric washing machines on the planet, of filters for microplastics. Textile fibers release an enormous amount of microplastics that go from the washing machine to the drains, and from there to rivers and seas. Some research indicates that 35 percent of plastic waste in the oceans originates from textile fibers.

All these ideas should lead to drastically curb global plastic production. But that offensive has powerful enemies in countries that produce oil and gas, used in the production of plastic, and in the petrochemical industry.

By 2020, petrochemicals – especially plastic – accounted for 14% of oil production use. But according to the International Energy Agency, with the decline in the use of internal combustion vehicles, fueled by gas or oil derivatives, calculations suggest that, by 2050, 50% of the demand for hydrocarbons comes from the plastic industry .

The lobby of these industries, and eventually also of the governments of countries such as Saudi Arabia, Russia, China, Canada and the United States, the first five oil powers, could block any agreement with ambitious goals to reduce plastic production.

The host of the Paris summit, President Emmanuel Macron, spoke for more than 50 countries that have signed a call to end plastic pollution by 2040.

“The first objective must be to reduce the production of new plastics and to ban, as soon as possible, the most polluting, single-use ones,” he said in a video address to the 175 delegations present in Paris. This Friday, when the summit concludes, the world will know if it has been possible to move towards it.

MAURICIO VARGAS

ANALYST

TIME